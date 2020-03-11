Hartford Healthcare to offer drive-thru coronavirus tests, information call center

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare is trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus by offering drive-thru testing from your car.

People who think they may have the virus should not go to the hospital right away. Instead, patients should go to one of several drive-up test sites being set up.

The test is usually a swab in the nose and mouth, it is a sample, and then you drive off. You don’t have to step out of the car, you stay in the car. – Hartford Healthcare

Drive-thru testing has been on the drawing board and planned out by Hartford Healthcare for a long time, so they were able to put it into action almost immediately.

The healthcare company also has a call center you can call with coronavirus inquiries, describe your symptoms, they ask you some questions, then they put you through to a doctor. They do a little teleconference, find out more about it, and then you do the drive-up testing.

They can send you right there; you don’t even have to come in contact with the person. You get in your car and go to a location to be tested.

And don’t be alarmed if you see people in gowns and masks and gloves; that is standard procedure. They emphasize this is the fastest, safest way to take a sample.

Everyone wants to know when, where, how many. They already have one drive-up clinic partially open; they are going to make several trial-runs before opening to the public, but they know it will be soon.