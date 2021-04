(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare vaccination sites will be open to walk-ins for vaccination starting Friday, April 30.

The healthcare system had been offering a pilot program at a few sites this week and because it was successful it will now offer walk-in availability across the state, as well.

For a list of Hartford HealthCare’s vaccine clinic locations, click here.