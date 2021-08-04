Hartford Healthcare works to inform people about COVID-19 vaccine, make it more accessible

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Delta variant is being blamed for the spike in COVID cases. Hospitals across Connecticut are being vigilant about fighting COVID and encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

At Hartford Healthcare, which operates hospitals and clinics all over Connecticut, they are calling this “a pandemic for the unvaccinated.” They say the overwhelming majority of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 are patients who are choosing not to get the vaccine.

“We vaccinated ourselves more than 500,000 people and we’re doing everything we can to make it as accessible for people, to inform people, to connect to people one on one, to ensure no person is left behind. We’re tremendous believers and supporters of the vaccine and it’s what will help this pandemic subside overtime,” said Jeff Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford Healthcare.

Flaks told News 8 they monitor the situation constantly and carefully, and that they will pivot to deal with any changes that occur.

News 8 also spoke with a doctor who said to keep in mind taking precautions, by wearing masks in certain situations and practicing social distancing when you can.