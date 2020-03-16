Hartford Hospital opens drive-thru coronavirus testing, doctor’s referral required

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the biggest issues so far in this pandemic has been lack of testing. Officials say drive-thru testing is now available to the public at Hartford Hospital, and people are taking advantage.

The testing started Monday at 9 a.m, and the service was a big success! Dozens of cars came through the drive-thru tents on its first day.

People drove through the line with masks on, looking to be tested.

As far as what you can expect from the testing, you’re going to drive into several large white tents set up outside the hospital. Inside there is medical personnel in scrubs with face shields, gowns, and gloves.

Inside the tents, you roll down your window, the medical personnel will ask you a few questions, ask for your ID, your referral from a doctor, and then take a nose or mouth swab and send the sample off to the lab.

If anyone is interested in the testing, we ask that they contact their primary care doctor. We’ve been in close contact with the primary care doctors in the area; they will know how to connect with the testing. – Dr. Kenneth Robinson, Hartford Healthcare Chair of Emergency Medicine

Something to keep in mind: it can take 4 to 5 days to get the test back; they will try to get them back sooner, but because of the backlog it may take a couple of days.

Also, if you leave the house to come to get tested and you think you have the virus, wear a mask to the drive-thru testing if you can to minimize the spread of the virus.

Monday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont announced that six other hospitals have also been approved for drive-thru testing.

Hartford Hospital’s drive-thru testing closed at 5 p.m., but they will reopen Tuesday morning.