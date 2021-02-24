Hartford Hospital provides update on its COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts

(WTNH) — The COVID-19 vaccines are being given to people as fast as they are rolled out to healthcare systems in Connecticut.

Dr. Faiqa Cheema, Assistant Director of General Infectious Disease at Hartford Hospital joined News 8 for an update on vaccine distribution within their heath care system.

Hartford HealthCare is planning a series of forums on the topic — educating others and dispelling myths about the vaccine. There will be three information sessions on the following days from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Wednesday, March 3

Wednesday, March 10

To register visit Hartford HealthCare’s virtual class portal or call 855-HHC-HERE.