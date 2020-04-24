Hartford Hospital Security Guard survives harrowing battle with Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Throughout this pandemic, we’ve been focused on numbers, those who have Covid 19 and those who have died. But we want to shift that to be about people and introduce you to a 54-year-old Glastonbury man, Jay Bielkowski, who came close to death from coronavirus.

Bielkowski is a security guard at Hartford Hospital and his will to fight back amazed his entire healthcare team.

“All I wanted to do was go home to my wife and daughter, but I know I had to fight through this and get my body back. And I said, ‘OK let’s do it.’ The team here is absolutely amazing. They push you, and push you, and push you, and I said give me more, ‘that is true,'” said Bielkowski.

“Honestly, you have changed the game for all of us. You’ve given us hope and I think that we now know people can get better and I think that’s going to change that for us. And I’m looking forward to seeing you on the outside of this with no mask,” said Dr. Megan Panico, Pulmonary Medicine Medical Director, Hartford HealthCare.

“I’m so so eternally grateful for everything. You’ve done amazing. You have earned everything where you are right now ,” said Katie Zimmerli, Gaylord Hospital Occupational Therapist.

WEB EXTRA: Hartford HealthCare discusses security guard’s battle with Coronavirus

WEB EXTRA: Hartford Hospital Security Guard recovers from Coronavirus

We’ll have more on Bielkowski’s amazing story tonight on News 8.