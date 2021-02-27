Hartford hosts fourth pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)— The City of Hartford hosts its fourth pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park Saturday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, and city officials will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m.

City residents 55 and older can fill out the easy, bilingual vaccine interest form. The City’s Health Department will then call residents to schedule an appointment at an upcoming vaccine clinic.

The clinic is supported by the state’s vaccine allocation and conducted by the City of Harford’s Health and Human Services Department.

Nurses from the City’s Health Department, States Medical Reserve Corps, and students from the University of Saint Joseph and UConn will be conducting vaccinations.