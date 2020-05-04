Hartford organizations join forces to collect food for those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several organizations came together Monday to help Hands on Hartford, a more than 50-year-old organization that helps people in the Hartford area with housing, food and other essential items.

“We were able to collaborate with the Hartford Rotary and the Hartford Yard Goats and get donations of food for Hands on Hartford,” said Rick Hersom, Executive Director of the Downtown Hartford YMCA.

For four hours Monday, those three organizations joined forces to collect food for people in need. And that effort helped some turn a negative into something positive.

“I lost a dear friend of mine a couple weeks ago,” said Heather Landerman of Tariffville. “They don’t know if it’s virus-related, but it made me feel better doing this in his memory.”

The Downtown YMCA hosted the event and people heeded the call to donate critical items for Hands on Hartford.

Tom Baxter, the Yard Goats Fundraising and Community Engagement Manager knows the importance of the team helping out in these times.

“Well certainly everyone’s been affected by the current situation the public health concerns with Covid-19,” said Baxter.