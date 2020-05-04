Breaking News
Secretary of State releases CT’s Election Plan, including use of absentee ballots by mail

Hartford organizations join forces to collect food for those in need

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several organizations came together Monday to help Hands on Hartford, a more than 50-year-old organization that helps people in the Hartford area with housing, food and other essential items.

“We were able to collaborate with the Hartford Rotary and the Hartford Yard Goats and get donations of food for Hands on Hartford,” said Rick Hersom, Executive Director of the Downtown Hartford YMCA.

For four hours Monday, those three organizations joined forces to collect food for people in need. And that effort helped some turn a negative into something positive.

“I lost a dear friend of mine a couple weeks ago,” said Heather Landerman of Tariffville. “They don’t know if it’s virus-related, but it made me feel better doing this in his memory.”

The Downtown YMCA hosted the event and people heeded the call to donate critical items for Hands on Hartford.

Tom Baxter, the Yard Goats Fundraising and Community Engagement Manager knows the importance of the team helping out in these times.

“Well certainly everyone’s been affected by the current situation the public health concerns with Covid-19,” said Baxter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford organizations combine forces to collect food for people in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford organizations combine forces to collect food for people in need"

Truckers protest industry price gouging at State Capitol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Truckers protest industry price gouging at State Capitol"

Hartford PD investigating vehicle collision involving pedestrian

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford PD investigating vehicle collision involving pedestrian"

CT faces deficit due to Coronavirus impact on economy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT faces deficit due to Coronavirus impact on economy"

Family remembers the life of loved-one who passed away from COVID-19 while in nursing home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers the life of loved-one who passed away from COVID-19 while in nursing home"

Remdesivir helping coronavirus patients recover faster, clinical trial finds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Remdesivir helping coronavirus patients recover faster, clinical trial finds"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss