Hartford Walmart closed Thursday for cleaning, sanitizing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Walmart located at 495 Flatbush Ave. in Hartford will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12 for cleaning.

Officials told News 8 it is part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The location will reopen on Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 a.m.

“Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time,” officials said in a statement.

Adding that, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.”

RELATED: New Haven Health Department cracking down on COVID violations at Walmart on Foxon Boulevard

It is unclear if a COVID positive person was in the building.