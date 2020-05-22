 

Hartford’s mayor encourages free, easy mobile Coronavirus testing for all city residents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Another COVID-19 mobile testing site by Hartford HealthCare and the City of Hartford was open at the Batchelder School in the city’s south end on Friday.

Mayor Luke Bronin was on hand to get the message out about how they have simplified the process.

“You don’t need to have symptoms. You don’t need to have a prescription. You don’t need to have insurance. You don’t need to have a ride because if you call 311, we’ll give you a ride,” said Bronin.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Hartford County continue to rise, even growing closer to the higher numbers in Fairfield County, something Mayor Bronin calls deeply disturbing. He says it is also a reason for much more testing in his city.

Many more mobile testing sites around the city are planned according to Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford Healthcare’s President and CEO.

“Accessibility of testing to our communities is going to be absolutely critical so that we can have safe, secure environments going forward,” says Flaks.

Liany Arroyo, Hartford’s Director of Department of Health and Human Services, talked about how the testing process has become less invasive.

“It’s just a swab that’s going up your nose. It’s done very easily, it’s very simple. I was tested a few weeks ago because I was exposed. I’m going to get tested again today,” said Arroyo.

