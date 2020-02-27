Hawaiian Airlines suspending flights to South Korea due to Coronavirus

(CNN) — Hawaiian Airlines is suspending flights to South Korea through April due to a spike in novel coronavirus cases there.

The airline flies five-times-weekly nonstop from Honolulu to Incheon.

Hawaiian says it is offering re-accommodations on alternative flights or providing refunds to impacted passengers. JetBlue is also making accommodations for passengers because of coronavirus.

The airline is suspending change and cancel fees for all new flights booked between now and March 11.

This only applies to travel through June 1.