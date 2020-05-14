Hartford Healthcare discusses how COVID-19 symptoms can overlap with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(WTNH)– It seems like we are constantly learning more about Covid-19‘s symptoms, which aren’t the same in everyone who is positive.

Symptoms and flare-ups with Inflammatory Bowel Disease can overlap with coronavirus.

Doctor Joseph Cappa, a gastroenterologist at Hartford Hospital, discusses those symptoms and how to tell the difference between what could be an infection, a flare-up, or actually Covid-19 in the video above.

