Health experts discuss EMS community, reopening the state and study about cats & Covid-19

(WTNH)– Even before the coronavirus pandemic, EMS workers were on healthcare frontlines every day as part of their job. This week, they are being recognized.

Kevin Ferrarotti, System Director Of Emergency Management Services, EMS Network Development of Hartford HealthCare, tells us how Hartford HealthCare has partnered with the EMS community throughout this pandemic and what safety measures were in place for them in the video above.

Phase one of reopening the state begins Wednesday. In states where that’s underway, hospitalizations are down but they are seeing an increase in some areas of cases.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Yale Medicine and an Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, discuses what steps you need to take and what a study says about cats and Covid-19 in the video below.