Health experts discuss impact of Covid-19 on depression and addiction, latest advisories from FDA and CDC

(WTNH)– During these times of uncertainty, feeling hopeful can be tough. In fact, a new study by Well Being Trust suggests that 75,000 Americans are at risk of dying from suicide or an overdose as a result of the Coronavirus.

The growing unemployment crisis, economic downturns and stress caused by isolation could increase what is caused deaths of despair.

Patricia Rehmer, Senior Vice President of Hartford HealthCare and President of their Behavioral Health Network, tells us more about that and what she’s seeing in their behavioral network in the video above.

There’s also an alert from the FDA on the inaccuracies of a COVID test and the CDC issued an emergency advisory.

The FDA issued an alert about the widely used Abbott rapid test, linked with inaccurate results. It has a high rate of false negatives.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jaimie Meyer with Yale Medicine, tells us what the FDA recommends that you do if you get a false negative and more on the rare inflammatory syndrome affecting kids in the video below.