Health experts discuss impact of Covid-19 on Multiple Sclerosis patients, latest coronavirus treatments & hospitalization trends

(WTNH)– Across the nation and here in Connecticut, doctors are also treating conditions that are non Covid-related.

That includes the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute’s Multiple Sclerosis Center.

Doctor Derek Smith, a neurologist, tells us about the Multiple Sclerosis program at Hartford HealthCare and how treatment of Multiple Sclerosis has evolved during the pandemic in the video above.

As new drugs emerge to fight Covid 19, more hospitals are using them and some are in formal studies.

Doctor Virginia Bieluch, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases, tells us about the trends in hospitalizations for Covid-19 at the Hospital of Central CT and how people continue to protect themselves in the video below.

