Health experts discuss Remdesivir to treat Covid-19 and more accessible testing

(WTNH)– We’ve been following some treatments for Covid-19 as these weeks have played out.

One is Remdesivir and the FDA just approved an Emergency Use Authorization for it.

Eric Arlia, MBA, the Senior Director of the System Pharmacy for Hartford HealthCare, tells about this type of medication in the video above.

Testing for Covid-19 will also soon be even more accessible. The FDA just approved emergency authorization use for another type of test and an at-home testing kit.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, has more on that and what you need to know about Vitamin D and Covid in the video below.