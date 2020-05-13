1  of  2
Health experts discuss reopening the state, ramping up Covid-19 testing

(WTNH)– Our state will go into a phase one of reopening one week from now on May 20.

As the state prepares to get back to normal, Jeffrey Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare, says that they have a different approach. He explains that and how the virus changed the way people view the healthcare system in the video above

Testing is also ramping up across the state, as Connecticut gears up for that gradual reopening next week.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Vinetz with Yale Medicine and a professor at Yale School of Medicine, explains what Covid-19 testing will tell us and why healthy people should also get tested in the video below.

