Health experts talk post pandemic PTSD, Covid-19 testing and treatments

(WTNH)– We’re going through so much uncertainty in these times, it’s hard to know how we’ll all feel emotionally when we go to a new normal.

Patricia Rehmer, Senior Vice President of Hartford HealthCare and President of their “Behavioral Health Network,” talks about post pandemic daily life and PTSD in the video above.

Additionally, one of the president’s top health advisors, Dr. Birx, said over the weekend that we need breakthrough testing to get the country back on its feet again, specifically antigen testing.

Dr. Joseph Vinetz, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about coronavirus testing and possible treatment in the video below.