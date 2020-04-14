COVID-19 UPDATE: Hartford Healthcare experts talk vascular conditions, fitness tips during coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH)– During the pandemic, we’ve been discussing what the medical options are right now for people who may have “non-coronavirus” health conditions and their best approach for maintaining good health and receiving care.

Doctor Ali Irshad, a Vascular Surgeon with Hartford HealthCare, talks about vascular conditions in the video above.

Being at home for weeks on end and with gyms closed can also make staying active and physically fit a challenge during these times of Covid-19.

Fitness expert Emil Johnson, an Exercise Physiologist and Goodlife Fitness Program Manager, gives us some fitness tips in the video below.