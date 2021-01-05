Health experts tracking spread of COVID seeing biggest clusters from indoor dining, workplace spread

(WTNH) — State health experts tracking the spread of COVID-19 have been seeing clusters of cases in certain settings more than others. Infectious disease experts say behavior plays into this and there are ways that people can work at being safer.

It has been a very tough balancing act for certain places like restaurants, which have spend so much money to take precautions in order to stay open and afloat.

One infectious disease expert knows how tired people are becoming and how it’s key to do your part if you have to go somewhere.

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health has a team that traces COVID-19 clusters. Its most recent report from December revealed that restaurants and workplaces topped the number of clusters. Next on the list, home and childcare facilities.

Experts look at data studying what kind of behaviors in places are most dangerous in spreading the virus.

Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare told News 8, “For example, social gathers. We’ve seen potlucks that led to 27 positives. We’ve seen a number of incidents, birthday parties, retirement parties, for example.”

Grant says restaurants have put so much into trying to keep their atmosphere safe, but the majority of spread in them is with people who eat inside and when people keep their masks off.

“Try to keep in mind that your primary means of protection is [your mask],” said Grant. “Especially when it’s not people within your household you’re having lunch or dinner or meeting with. Try to ensure that you’re putting your mask back on as soon as possible.”

Grant says, if you’re not eating or drinking, you should have your mask on.

As for spread in the workplace, Grant says not only have they learned a lot, but compliance standards are very high for proper protective equipment.

He says he knows that people are very fatigued and expects more post-holiday spikes with infections.

“I do think we’ll see a fallout from Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. I’m hoping people kept that to a minimum but we’ll see that data. But that’s really not surprising.”

Before the Christmas holiday, post-Thanksgiving produced a significant uptick in cases, too.

“If you look at healthcare capacity and capability, it’s going to be challenged over the next few weeks, next few months.”

Some other locations that saw significant clusters of cases but with lower numbers were in places of worship, sports facilities, adult congregate living, and from domestic travel.