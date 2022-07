NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, we’ve heard about an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in New York as the omicron variant B.A5 spreads. Should masks go back on? Is BA.5 more immune evasive than previous strains? Plus, an update on monkeypox.

F. Perry Wilson, a doctor and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, joins Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss these topics.

Watch the interview in the video above.