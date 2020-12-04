Health Headlines: CDC reduces recommended quarantine time; CT’s vaccine distribution timeline

Here’s a look at Friday, Dec. 4’s Health Headlines:
- CDC guidelines now say quarantine time can last as little as 7-10 days, depending on the situation. 14 days aires on the side of caution.
- Gov. Ned Lamont sets up vaccine distribution timeline for Connecticut, on track to be distributed to medical systems in the state as soon as Dec. 14
- Doctors urge folks to skip holiday house parties and stay home this season
Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine joined News 8 to discuss these topics.
