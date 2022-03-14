(WTNH) – Scientists and health care professionals are watching the new variant, a combination of the omicron and Delta variants, now being called “deltacron.”

“A new study coming out, showing a smattering of cases, a handful, about 20 or so of this virus which has features of Delta and features of omicron,” said Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson, who described the variant’s makeup. “It kind of has an omicron spike protein and a Delta body.”

He said that is to be expected since both Delta and omicron were circulating at the same time, infecting the same hosts and exchanging genetic material.

Wilson said the fear is that a new variant could be as contagious as omicron with the virulence of Delta.

“We don’t see that yet, so far, you’ll hear about it. It’s something to keep an eye on, but nothing to worry too much about right now,” Wilson said.

Debate continues over who should get a fourth COVID shot and when.

WEB EXTRA: Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale Medicine physician, discusses deltacron and why a fourth dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be necessary

The CEO of Pfizer said a fourth COVID dose will be necessary to maintain manageable levels of hospitalizations and mild infections.

Dr. Wilson’s take at this point:

“It might be appropriate for people at higher risk. Maybe the older individuals before it gets rolled out more widely.”

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again in the United Kingdom. Some scientists think BA.2, an omicron variant, is spreading now with easing restrictions.

“Honestly, this was surprising to me over the past few days to see cases ticking up again in Europe after that big omicron wave, which resulted in a lot of immunity and Europe often anticipates the U.S. so it’s something we follow quite closely,” Wilson said.

Those cases are rising in places that include Northern Ireland, England and Scotland, where hospitalizations are at their highest level in 13 months, even higher than during the omicron wave in January. All are being monitored here in the United States.