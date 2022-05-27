NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped more than 2% this week. Even though many cases are not reported due to home tests, Yale Medicine physician Sheldon Campbell said this could prove to be significant.



“It’s good, I mean any decline is good. Maybe this particular wave is waning. We’ll have to see over the next few weeks,” Campbell said.

One telltale sign will be two weeks after this holiday weekend. That is when other increases in cases have happened.

The government is going to send out another round of rapid home COVID-19 tests. With warm, even hot weather here, Campbell said having the test in your mailbox for a while is OK, but not in a vehicle.

“Cars heat up real fast to real high temperatures and there’s a lot of pretty delicate chemicals inside those tests,” he said.

Campbell said they should be stored at what is directed on the label.

When taking a home test, some people may get a faint line on the rapid test for positive.

“Even a faint line means that you’ve got a fair amount of virus that you’re shedding and are probably infectious,” he said.

He said to isolate yourself and contact your healthcare provider for possible treatment.

With flu, colds and allergies around now, what if you have symptoms and get a negative home COVID test?

Campbell said people’s COVID-19 viral load can grow slowly. His advice, especially if you are immunocompromised or older, is to test again or get a PCR test which is more sensitive.