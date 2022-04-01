NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More Connecticut towns are seeing an uptick in COVID cases, although nothing close to the holiday surge. Still, health experts are paying close attention.

Photo: Connecticut Department of Public Health

The map above from the Connecticut Department of Public Health reveals more Connecticut municipalities in the red and orange categories in the past two weeks.

More towns in Fairfield County, Greater New Haven, Madison and Clinton have now joined Guilford in the red category which is 15 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. The map is residential residents and does not include facilities such as nursing homes or prisons.

The highly contagious BA.2 variant is spreading.

“We know this is more contagious so this was expected. I think we should brace ourselves for a continued increase in cases in the coming weeks,” said Yale Medicine Dr. Scott Roberts.

A new variant is now on the scene in the United Kingdom, called XE, a mutant version of the omicron variant.

“Initial observations suggest there may be a slight increased risk for spread compared to be a true version of the omicron variant and right now, there’s only been a handful of cases attributed to this new version and certainly assumed too soon to tell whether this change is really meaningful or not,” Roberts said.

He said the XE variant is something to keep an eye on for now but not to worry about.

Many healthy people in their early fifties are wondering if they should book their second COVID booster, or fourth shot. Roberts said Americans tend to start having chronic medical conditions around age 50, however not all have to rush to get the booster according to guidelines.

“Right now, the CDC is saying it’s more for those who have medical problems, but it is available for those over age 50. So I imagine we’ll have more data about that in the near future.”