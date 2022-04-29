NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in students, teachers and staffers. Yale Medicine physician Albert Shaw said schools are now seeing a 50% increase.

While this is nowhere near the COVID-19 spike in January from the omicron outbreak, parents should still remain vigilant.



“Particularly if kids are not feeling well, they shouldn’t go to school or definitely wear a mask, and I think we should support those that choose to wear a mask, either because they’re not feeling well or because they have medical conditions that place them at an increased risk,” Shaw said.

He pointed out that getting vaccinated and boosted is very important for adults and kids who are eligible.

What about planning large gatherings at this point?

“I think my main suggestion would be to be flexible,” Shaw said.

He said to assess your individual risk for severe disease before attending.

“Certainly outdoor gatherings, facilitating ventilation and indoor gatherings, things like requiring vaccination to be complete or offering on-site testing as well. All these things can help mitigate risk,” Shaw said.

He points out that being vaccinated and boosted does help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If you get it and how much virus you are carrying. So that I think you’re less likely to have a lot of virus on board to spread to others. So vaccination still makes a difference even if you acquire COVID and it’s best to get vaccinated and boosted.”