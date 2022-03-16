NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With COVID-19 measures easing in Connecticut and the United States, many people do not realize the pandemic is not over.

China has taken drastic COVID measures, but it is a world hot spot now. So many people are unvaccinated and most of those are over the age of 70, the most vulnerable group.

“Reports as high as 50% of individuals over that age are unvaccinated and that’s what’s driving not only hospitalization rate, but mortality in that area,” said Yale Medicine Neuroimmunologist Sharon Stoll.

Stoll said the problem with such a big outbreak, even though it may seem a world away, is how it keeps the virus active and potentially dangerous.

“Especially if it is as rampant and stays that way, not because of the current variants, but because it gives the virus more room to spread and mutate and turn into more dangerous ones that our vaccines currently won’t protect us,” Stoll said.

Now cases of the BA.2 variant, a more contagious version of omicron, are on the rise in parts of Europe and elsewhere.

“Now with it being as close as the UK, we could be seeing a spike as early as next month. Right now, I’m not as worried because our booster rates and our vaccine rates have increased,” Stoll said.

WEB EXTRA: While COVID cases have declined in the U.S., the situation in Hong Kong and Europe is worsening. Plus, what should spring breakers do once they return home? Dr. Sharon Stoll weighs in

For those traveling for spring break, she advises using caution upon returning home.

“Best thing is to get tested when you come back,” she said.

Stoll is seeing COVID-19’s effects on the brain in her clinic at Yale, with patients having difficulty focusing and feeling confusion.

“Unfortunately, even with mild COVID, I am still seeing a fair amount of brain fog and chronic fatigue after recovery from COVID. It makes it much more difficult and you have to spend more time concentrating and focusing on mundane tasks,” Stoll said.

The good news is Stoll said that brain fog does not prevent people from performing their daily activities, and it appears to typically go away in weeks or two to three months.