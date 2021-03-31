Health Headlines: COVID vaccination rollout to begin for those age 16+; effectiveness of vaccine in adolescents

(WTNH)– In health headlines today, Pfizer and BioNTech announce that their COVID-19 vaccine is effective in adolescents. In fact, on April 1 Connecticut makes vaccination available to anyone older than 16.

Dr. Thomas Murray, Yale Medicine Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine, discusses how early we could see that round of vaccinations roll out and what we need to know about Pfizer and BioNTech’s news from their clinical trials on 12-15 year olds in the video above.