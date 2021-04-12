Health Headlines: COVID variants impacting more young people, brain complications experienced by survivors, and addressing vaccine hesitation

(WTNH) — The U.K. COVID-19 variant is now the most common circulating strain and is causing more hospitalizations among younger people. Plus, a new study is saying survivors are experiencing persistent brain complications from COVID-19.

Here to talk about all that is Dr. Sharon Stoll, assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine.

Every day, more Connecticut residents are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but there are still plenty of people who are hesitant to get the shot.

Here to talk all things vaccination is System Director of Infectious Diseases at Hartford Healthcare Dr.Ulysses Wu.

Dr. Wu will be talking about all things COVID-19 vaccines and answering your questions 830-9 a.m. in the Hartford Healthcare Relaxation Lounge Tuesday, April 13 at the Westfarms Mall. To sign up go to hartfordhealthcare.org/virtualclasses, and to watch live go to Hartford Healthcare’s Facebook page.