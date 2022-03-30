NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that the CDC and FDA have approved a second COVID booster for people 50 and up, pharmacies are taking online reservations.

Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh weighed in on who should get it immediately.

“I think if I had an older parent or I knew people that were immunocompromised, it’s very reasonable to get that additional shot. We know that the durability of the vaccines can wane in those folks,” Venkatesh said.

He said for those who are healthy and over the age of 50, it may be reasonable to get it now or consider a delay.

“It may be reasonable to wait a little if you want to wait until there seems to be another pickup in cases or another surge coming in COVID-19,” he said.

WEB EXTRA: Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh discusses eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot, the BA.2 variant and out-of-pocket costs for COVID care and testing

The BA.2 variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and spreading quickly in New England, accounting for more than 70% of new cases.

“It is definitely stickier. It’s more transmissible than the first omicron variant, but then it looks pretty similar in terms of its symptoms, the likelihood of causing hospitalization and death.”

Venkatesh said vaccines and therapies still work against it.

“So what we should anticipate is that we’ll probably see a long tail or sort of a stable amount of cases over the coming time and if we’re able to mitigate them with good mask-wearing as needed, getting vaccines out there, we can prevent another surge.”

With COVID government funding running out, those uninsured, about 5% in Connecticut, could face a big bill.

“What is expensive for some people and almost 1 in 10 people face out of pocket bills over $2,000 after they get discharged home from the COVID hospitalization. How can you prevent that cost? Get vaccinated.”