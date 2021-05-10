Health Headlines: Emergency use authorization of Pfizer vaccine, protecting against variants, hesitancy among parents

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– In Health Headlines today: waiting on the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, study shows vaccines protect against variants, and hesitancy among parents.

Yale Medicine’s Dr. Marietta Vazquez, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine, tells us when the Pfizer emergency use authorization is expected for 12 to 15 year olds and when they will be able to get vaccinated. She also tells us about a new study that shows the Pfizer vaccine protects against the worrisome variants and what she would tell the parents who are reluctant to get their kids vaccinated in the video below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss