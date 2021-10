(WTNH) – In Health Headlines, it’s all about vaccines. The FDA Vaccine Advisory Panel is expected to meet on Friday to discuss mixing and matching doses as well as the Johnson & Johnson extra dose. The Moderna booster has now been approved, and an update on COVID vaccines for kids.

Dr. Richard Martinello, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine is here to discuss these topics.

