NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week.

In today’s health headlines, Dr. Thomas Murray, a pediatric infectious disease doctor with the Yale School of Medicine and associate professor, answers some questions parents may have about the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots for kids under 5.

The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the country for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

There’s one step left: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use vaccines. Its independent advisers began debating the two-dose Moderna and the three-dose Pfizer vaccines on Friday and will make their recommendation Saturday. A final signoff is expected soon after from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

