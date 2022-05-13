NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With six of Connecticut’s eight’s counties now in what the CDC considers to be high COVID-19 community levels, some safety measures including wearing masks in indoor public places are recommended.

“As tired as we are of COVID, I think we have to know that COVID is still in Connecticut. We have a highly transmissible BA.2 variant and also subvariants that are around that are even more transmissible with any omicron variant,” says Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Physician Albert Shaw.

With more people spending time outdoors in the nice weather and allergies, Shaw reminds people to be aware of what could be COVID-19 and not seasonal allergies.

“Something like fever should not occur with allergies or taste or smell disturbance. These should not occur with allergies or shortness of breath.”

And some doctors are seeing people who were treated for COVID-19 with the antiviral drug Paxlovid experiencing a viral rebound. They get sick again in some rare cases

“The severity of system seems to range from mild to just as bad as the original COVID,” Shaw said. “And it’s possible in some individuals with high-risk medical conditions. A second course of treatment might be necessary.”

And more information on so-called “long COVID” surfaces. New results of a study of one thousand people who survived covid two years ago. Half continue to have symptoms including fatigue, muscle weakness, shortness of breath, continued taste or sleep disorder, taste disturbance or smoke disturbance, sleep disturbance, and even anxiety and depression, Shaw said.

He urges everyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster, which can prevent hospitalizations and death in the most vulnerable population of older adults.