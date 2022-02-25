NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors are getting a lot of questions from their patients about unmasking and travel with spring break right around the corner. For some, it has been a long and difficult stretch staying put, so with cases on the downswing, the time is right.

“My recommendation to them is get vaccinated if you have not and get your booster and I suggest they should be tested just before they travel,” said Dr. Syed Hussain with Hartford HealthCare Fairfield Region.

His advice to those travelling to an area with high transmission rates:

“Keep the mask on in tight and crowded places.”

Hussain tells people it is a good time to get vaccinated and boosted before travel. He reminds patients that children five and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

WEB EXTRA: Doctor Albert Shaw, infectious diseases doctor and professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses these topics

A new study from Australia surveyed COVID rates in children, working to trace transmissions in schools versus at home or other sources. Researchers found that more virus was spread in the home.



“I think it confirms what I think we’ve known from studies in the U.S. in that transmission of COVID-19 in school settings and widespread outbreaks is relatively uncommon,” said Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine infectious diseases physician.

When masks come off, doctors do expect to see more colds and even flu. They remind people to stay home if you are sick, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze and cough into your elbow.

Safety measures that so many have come to live by should continue.

“So really handwashing and trying to avoid touching your face can do a lot to prevent acquiring a common risk for viruses that circulate every year,” Shaw said.