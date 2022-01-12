Health Headlines: Largest Conn. healthcare systems see positive future COVID trends; YNHHS requires boosters for employees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s largest healthcare systems are both seeing some positive future COVID trends and fewer employees home sick with the virus.

Yale New Haven Health System President and CEO Marna Borgstrom shared the latest on their COVID cases: “The good news I guess is that it appears to be plateauing or coming down a little bit.”

Hartford HealthCare is seeing the same.

“In the last week, it looks like we are hopefully at the top of the curve because the rate of increase is not as dramatic as it was earlier,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist and system director, infectious diseases at Hartford HealthCare.

Last week, Yale’s health system had more than 700 employees out sick. In a positive trend, Borgstrom said Wednesday morning only 439 people were out of work with COVID.

“That’s still a lot of people but it is nice to see that number decline because we were really stretched,” Borgstrom said.

Yale New Haven Health is instituting a new policy for booster shots, requiring all of its employees to get them by March.

Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief medical officer at Yale New Haven Health, reacted to the FDA commissioner recently saying most people are going to get COVID.

“I think everyone at some point may get COVID, depending on how much virus continues to circulate in our communities. So I don’t think that statement is far off,” Balcezak said.

Both Yale New Haven and Hartford HealthCare facilities are seeing more hostility toward medical staff as they approach 22 months of front-line COVID response.

“We have seen incidences of grievances going up. We have seen incidences of impatience going up,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer at Hartford HealthCare.

Both systems are seeing the majority of those hospitalized unvaccinated and Yale and Connecticut Children’s are seeing more pediatric COVID cases, especially in the last two weeks.