Yale doctor on Pfizer kid-sized COVID vaccine under review, FDA needs more info on Moderna vaccine for teens

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine awaits the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval for kids aged five through 11, there is a delay in the Moderna vaccine getting approval for teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will need more time to review whether the Moderna COVID vaccine is safe for people aged 12 through 17. The issue is myocarditis, or inflammation around the heart. It has been reported in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.



“Extraordinarily rare, less than one in 10,000 cases, but there’s a chance according to some of this data that it’s a bit higher with the Moderna vaccine,” explained Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson.

Dr. Wilson says some European countries have stopped giving Moderna to young people.

“The FDA wants a little bit more data to tease out the differences so we’ll see.”

Dr. Wilson points out that myocarditis cases from the vaccine have been mostly mild.

“It occurs and then it recovers on its own without any signs of lasting damage,” he said, adding that doctors will be watching these patients carefully in the future.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said there is no evidence that vaccines for kids can lead to the loss of fertility, or affect puberty.

As for the Pfizer Biontech kids size dose which is just one third the strength of the original, the White House reported Monday the Biden Administration is already assembling and shipping millions of doses for children ages five through 11, and that the United States has enough vaccine for all 28 million children in the age bracket.

That Pfizer kid’s vaccine is still being reviewed by the CDC. Doctor Wilson says approval is expected.

“If they do, in fact, say that tomorrow, we should see shots going into arms Wednesday, Thursday, Friday of this week.”