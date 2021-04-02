Health Headlines: More vaccines per vile, vaccinating teens, and staying safe this Easter

(WTNH)– In Health Headlines today, the CDC approves more vaccines per vile, what teens need to know after their first COVID shot, and how to stay safe this holiday weekend.

Dr. Carlos Olivera, Yale Medicine Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses if more vaccines per vile could help us get ahead of the variants, including the Brazilian variant now detected in several states, and what teens should know after getting their vaccines, as well as how to stay safe this Easter in the video above.