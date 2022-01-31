Health Headlines: New research on at-home COVID tests, what to know about COVID therapeutics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine study found some people are not following home COVID testing guidelines.

Some people who have been exposed to someone COVID positive and then develop a fever and cough take an at-home COVID test. If the test is negative, they take no action, which can put others in danger of contracting their active case of COVID.

“33% of people said, ‘no, you don’t have to quarantine under those under those circumstances’ and this is not correct. The recommendation, if you have symptoms and have a known exposure like that, that an at-home test is not sensitive enough to tell you that you are not potentially infectious,” said Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson.

He said because of the known exposure and symptoms, they should then get a PCR COVID test and quarantine until those results are available.

In Connecticut, COVID cases are down, but deaths continue to rise.

“Deaths tend to lag behind cases by about four to six weeks, and I think that’s what we’re seeing here. Fortunately, hospitalizations have crested and are trending down in the second wave,” Wilson said.

WEB EXTRA: Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale Medicine physician and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses new research on at-home COVID tests and COVID therapeutics

He weighed in on when COVID pill form therapeutics like Pfizer and Merck’s pills could be readily available. They have been shown to reduce hospitalizations. Will they be available soon?

“Yes, they certainly will. The manufacturers are ramping these up quite quickly and I think, you know, in three to four months time, it’ll be much, much easier to access these,” Wilson said.

Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist with Hartford HealthCare, said Monday people who are not vaccinated or not boosted are a huge threat to society living with COVID. He said unvaccinated or under-vaccinated population can allow for virus variants to form, which is how we see the surges.