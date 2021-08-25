Health Headlines: New research shows declining immunity due to the Delta variant

(WTNH) – In Health Headlines, new research now puts numbers to declining immunity due to the Delta variant and time. How age and race have affected mortality from COVID-19 and cases of COVID among kids surge? Plus, what should we know as children get ready to go back to school?

Dr. Richard Martinello, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine joined News 8 to talk about these topics.

Watch the video above for the full interview.