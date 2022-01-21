Health Headlines: New Yale study on long-term impacts from mild COVID, new daycare quarantine rules

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study by Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at the Yale School of Medicine, recently found effects on the brain from even a mild respiratory infection from COVID.

“Our study demonstrated that mild infection in the lung can have a long-term consequence that involves the brain. In the future, we will be testing various treatments to be able to block such an impact on the brain of a mild COVID-19 disease,” Iwasaki said.

Iwasaki said they currently do not have a therapy or treatment for that process of blocking.

A new study is looking at natural immunity from COVID infection.

“When we went into the Delta wave, they did find that people who had experienced previous infection were actually pretty well protected against a COVID infection related to Delta,” said Dr. Jaimie Meyer, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases doctor.

But Meyer stressed getting fully vaccinated and boosted offer the best protection.

New daycare quarantine rules are now shorter for younger kids who can wear masks. Meyer said the Office of Early Childhood Education’s guidance is now more in line with the CDC’s guidance.

“If you are not yet vaccinated and have been exposed, your quarantine can be as short as five days if you can then wear a mask,” Meyer said.

Meyer also weighed in on a new study on whether there is a protection level difference in people who have mild side effects or stronger effects after getting vaccinated or boosted. The study involved 200 vaccinated people about a month after their shots.

“They found people who had symptoms after vaccinations, more often women, younger who are low body weight, basically there was no association with having side effects and having strong levels of antibody protection,” Meyer said.