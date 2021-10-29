Health Headlines: Reasons to get kids 5-11 vaccinated, families skipping other vaccines and a safe Halloween

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pediatricians are very excited to see younger children about to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with smaller Pfizer doses.

Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases Dr. Thomas Murray pointed out one of the many advantages.

“Vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine compared to unvaccinated so if you don’t want to have your life disrupted from a school exposure and quarantine, vaccination is a great way to prevent that,” Murray said.

He also pointed out that a lot of travel destinations now require vaccinations.

Throughout the pandemic, 171 million kids have missed their DTP vaccine which prevents diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.

“We’re at a place now where children can be safely seen in pediatric offices so it’s really important to get those catch-up vaccinations. If you recall, before the pandemic, we actually did have measles here in New Haven and New York,” Murray said.

As for Halloween and trick-or-treating this weekend, Murray said yes to families enjoying the holiday and having some fun, with some safety guidelines.

“I would encourage people to travel in small groups with kids. To trick-or-treat in small groups that you know and then anything outside is always going to be better than inside.”