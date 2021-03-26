Health Headlines: Rising rate of COVID variants, vaccines for all adults, and upcoming spring holidays

Coronavirus
(WTNH)– In Health Headlines today, rising rates of variants, vaccines for all Connecticut adults on April 1, and how to stay safe during spring holidays.

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Doctor and Associate Professor of Medicine and Public Health at Yale, discusses how variants and high daily infection rates affect our ability to get back to normal; if Connecticut will get back to normal sooner than other places; and her advice for how people can celebrate upcoming holidays safely in the video above.

