NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of COVID cases in the United Kingdom is closing in on record levels. Health experts here in the U.S. know we typically run a few weeks behind their trends.

“I would expect to see a similar pattern here and we really should be prepared for rising case numbers. I don’t expect this to be nearly as bad as the initial omicron wave where about half of the country got infected,” said Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Physician Scott Roberts.

He said many people here still have immunity from the post-holiday surge, but there are still a lot of unknowns.

The map below shows higher rates of COVID-19 in a few shoreline-area towns including Guilford, New Haven, North Haven, Fairfield, Westport and Weston. Inland towns are currently Middletown and Goshen, all measured in case rates per 100,000 people.

Source: Connecticut Department of Public Health

A new study from Hong Kong, which has not been peer reviewed, said that kids infected with the COVID-19 BA.2 variant had more severe disease than with previous variants — the only part of our population still not able to get a COVID vaccine.

“However, in general, even with BA.2, kids do very well with COVID and the risk of hospitalization and death is much less than that of adults,” Roberts said.