An update on who will be getting COVID booster shots and when

(WTNH) – The COVID-19 booster debate continues now with two top U.S. vaccine regulators among a group raising questions about the need for COVID booster vaccines.

The group analyzed a long list of worldwide studies and concluded the shots still work well despite the extra-contagious delta variant.

And now the booster timeline could change.

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale medicine physician, spoke to News 8 Monday, and said, “It sounds like the Sept. 20 deadline of making boosters available to everyone is not going to be met. The CDC has pushed back against that. It sounds like – and I’m reading the tea leaves a little bit here – there’s going to be more of a phased rollout.”

“It should increase confidence because we do have that capacity to be able to adjust and should there be variants we can adjust very quickly to have a vaccine that would be ready,” added Hartford Healthcare’s Dr. Ulysses Wu.

WEB EXTRA: FULL INTERVIEW: Yale’s Dr. F. Perry Wilson speaks to News 8 about CT being among just three states to fully vaccinate at least two-thirds of residents, the latest on at-home COVID testing, and an update on who will be getting booster shots

Dr. Wilson thinks we’ll be seeing more home-type COVID testing as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate policy.

“If you’re testing someone who is at risk of transmission to other people, significant risk of transmission, it is likely to pick that up,” says Dr. Wilson.

And like Yale New Haven Health, Hartford Healthcare is seeing the majority of their COVID patients being those who are unvaccinated. Leaders continue to spread the word about the need for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, saying the vaccines work.

“And although we do see cases going up a little bit in this delta wave and our hospitalizations numbers are a little higher, they are nowhere near what we experienced and we really do have the vaccination to thank,” Dr. Wilson said.