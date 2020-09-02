Health Headlines: The latest on phase 3 of Yale’s COVID-19 vaccine trials

News has been fairly quiet on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and that’s because phase three human trials are underway around the world, including Connecticut.

Oneyma Ogbuago, MD, a Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to discuss the latest findings.

To find out more about COVID-19 vaccine trials, visit the Yale School of Medicine clinical trials website or the Pfizer clinical trials website.

