Health Headlines: The latest on the J&J vaccine, rare blood clots

(WTNH)– In Health Headlines, the CDC is expected to release a warning or restriction on the J&J vaccine, and the vaccine could become available again over the weekend after reports of six women having rare blood clots arose last week.

To discuss these blood clots, how they are removed, and what is expected from the CDC is Dr. Ryan Hebert, Yale Medicine Neurovascular Surgeon and Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Yale School of Medicine. He also tells us how serious those blood clots are and how cerebral venous sinus thrombosis is treated in the video above.