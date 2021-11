(WTNH) — In today’s Health Headlines, we continue the conversation about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now approved for children ages 5 to 11, what parents need to know, and a new study looks at which is better: vaccination or natural immunity?’

Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine Dr. Albert Shaw joins us to break down these topics.

Watch the video above for the full interview.