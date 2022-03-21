NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FDA has set a date of April 6 to convene a panel of independent experts on the future of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people in the United States.

They could consider updating the vaccine to address variants and the timing in the coming months for boosters, with COVID becoming a virus like the seasonal flu.

Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson weighed in on the COVID-19 BA.2 variant wave in places like Europe. It is being watched carefully here in the U.S.

“There is a pretty significant rise in Europe after their BA.1 omicron surge and we do tend to follow Europe by about two to three weeks. That’s what’s happened in many of these waves. I don’t think we’ll get near the peak that we got during the omicron wave. I consider this upcoming increase in cases. I think it will happen, but more of an aftershock than a wave in and of itself,” Wilson said.

WEB EXTRA: Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson discusses BA.2 variant, COVID therapeutics

There is also the latest on COVID therapeutics, the pills to treat someone once they have been diagnosed with COVID.

He said there are now plenty of COVID-19 therapeutic pills in Connecticut pharmacies, adding they are quite effective if prescribed and taken within days of getting COVID symptoms. Wilson said there is enough to treat people of all ages and health conditions now.

“Because we’re getting more and more of these, it’s time to allow people even at, you know, medium and even lower risk access to these medications,” Wilson said.