Health Headlines: What to know if you’ve received the J&J vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, the CDC said Thursday.

Until now, the U.S. had treated all three COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice since large studies found they all offered strong protection, and early supplies were limited.

Dr. Scott Roberts, the associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale School of Medicine, explains what you need to know if you’ve received the J&J vaccine, offers holiday advice during the omicron era, and what immunocompromised people show about Evoshield, produced by AstraZeneca.

